Azerbaijan-Türkiye green energy corridor project makes progress

7 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S.-based Boston Consulting Group is working on the technical and economic justification of the "Azerbaijan-Türkiye Green Energy Corridor" project, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov said.

In his address at an event in Baku titled "Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction," Zeynalov noted that the technical-economic justification consists of two components: the "Green Energy Zone in Nakhchivan" and the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interconnector.

He added that this project represents a significant step in supporting the stability of energy supply in the region and across Europe.