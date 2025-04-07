Hungarian envoy: Azerbaijan is strategic partner between Central Asia and Europe

Azerbaijan plays a significant role in ensuring Europe's energy security, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma said at an event on "Innovative paths to a greener future: Renewable Energy Sources and Emissions Reduction".
He noted that Azerbaijan as a country that plays a significant role in ensuring energy security, not only for Central Europe, but for Europe as a whole.
"Therefore, we cooperate not only in the field of oil and natural gas, but also together with Georgia, Romania, and Bulgaria, we are developing Europe's largest agreement on “green” energy - ‘green’ energy corridor," Tamás Torma said.