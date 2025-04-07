İmamoğlu's lawyers appeal his arrest

7 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The lawyers of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu have appealed his arrest, Turkish media reported on April 7.

"İmamoğlu's lawyers have filed an appeal against his arrest with the 10th Istanbul Criminal Court",

T24 TV channel announced.

Human rights activists reported an illegal procedure during the investigation and called for their client's immediate release.

The Mayor of Istanbul was detained on March 19, after which rallies in his support began in major cities of Türkiye. Just a few days later, İmamoğlu was arrested. Nuri Aslan was appointed Acting Mayor of Istanbul on March 26.

Let us recall that İmamoğlu is considered in Türkiye to be the main rival of the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the upcoming presidential elections.