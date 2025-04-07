2,500 jobs created in liberated areas of Azerbaijan in 2024

7 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, 2,500 new jobs were created in 2024 in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

Compared to 2023, the number of jobs in the liberated territories increased by 1,300 or doubled. Most of them have been created in Khankedi (702), and the fewest in Aghdere (9).

The highest growth in this regard was recorded in the Khojaly region: 232 new jobs were created in 2024, which is 38 times more than in 2023, when only 6 new jobs were created in Khojaly.