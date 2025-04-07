Beijing expresses interest in building nuclear power plant in Armenia

7 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Charge d' Affairs of China in Armenia, Chen Ming, has announced Beijing's interest in nuclear projects in the republic.

According to media reports, the Armenian authorities are planning to build a new nuclear power plant (NPP) to replace the existing Metsamor NPP, which is expected to remain operational until 2036.

Yerevan intends to launch the new NPP before the Metsamor NPP is decommissioned. The modernization of Metsamor previously involved Rosatom.

The Chinese diplomat also expressed interest in Armenia's participation in China's transport projects.