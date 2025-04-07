State Duma session to focus on ratification of agreement with Iran

7 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputies of the Russian State Duma will convene tomorrow for another session, during which they will consider the bill on ratification of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said today, the press service reports.

"We will consider it at the plenary session on Tuesday",

Vyacheslav Volodin said.

The document, signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Russia in January, was submitted for ratification by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, TASS recalls.

The treaty defines the legal framework for long-term cooperation between Moscow and Tehran and establishes the status of the two countries as strategic partners, covering all areas of interaction, including international and inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as strengthening partnership in the field of security and defense.