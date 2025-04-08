Araghchi and Witkoff to launch Iran-U.S. talks in Oman

8 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will lead the Iran-U.S. indirect talks held in Oman on April 12, Araghchi confirmed to Tasnim.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi will help mediate the talks, Nour News reported.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran and Washington will engage in high-level indirect negotiations in Oman on April 12, calling it both "an opportunity and a test" for the U.S.

On April 7, Trump said that Washington and Tehran have been holding direct consultations which will continue on Saturday "at almost the highest level." According tp him, Washington would prefer to settle the issue of Iran’s nuclear developments through talks.