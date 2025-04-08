Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariffs

8 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China with additional 50% tariffs from April 9 if Beijing didn’t cancel its retaliatory measures against earlier U.S. trade curbs.

He recalled that China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation.

"If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th," Trump said.

On April 2, Trump announced he was introducing tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia was not targeted by the measure. Tariffs on China were set at 34%. The Chinese government announced that it was introducing additional import duties of 34% on all U.S. products from April 10.