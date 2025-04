8 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Embassy expressed condolences over the death of an employee of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan as a result of a mine explosion in Jabrayil.

"We share the grief of the family of the deceased. We express our condolences to the people of Azerbaijan," the embassy said.

Yesterday, a soldier from the Lankaran region was severely wounded as a result of an explosion of ammunition found in the Jabrayil district. He received first aid, but his life could not be saved.