Trump: no tariffs imposed on Russia due to lack of trade

8 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At this point, the trade between Russia and the United States is virtually non-existent, so Washington did not impose additional tariffs on it, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"The reason we're not talking about tariffs with Russia is because we're not doing business essentially with Russia," Donald Trump said.

On April 2, Trump imposed customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Apart from that, the U.S. administration imposed a 25% tariff on all imported cars starting from April 3.