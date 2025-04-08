China supports Russia in resolving Iranian nuclear issue

8 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

China agrees with Russia in organizing a Russian-Chinese-Iranian expert-level meeting to resolve the Iranian nuclear problem, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"China supports Russia in hosting the current trilateral expert consultations, and will make additional efforts to foster a diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue," Lin Jian said.

The diplomat also stressed that China "will continue to interact with relevant officials and assist in the development of a solution to the Iranian nuclear issue that would take into account reasonable concerns of all parties."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said consultations between Russia, China, and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program would be held in Moscow today at the expert level.

On March 14, consultations on the nuclear issues were held in Beijing at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, China, and Iran. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties agreed to focus on finding "viable, sustainable negotiated solutions".