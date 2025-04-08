РУС ENG

Russia's Central Bank expects slowdown in inflation to continue

Weekly inflation data indicate that price growth is continuing to slow, Russia's Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

"In January [inflation] was less than 11%, in February less than 8%, and the figure for March will come out tomorrow, but weekly data make it possible to expect that the slowdown is at least not stopping," Nabiullina said.

According to her, the Central Bans's high key interest rate managed to dampen additional inflationary momentum and curb the strong inflationary pressure of last year.

