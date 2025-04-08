Farzaneh Sadegh: Iran is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in all areas

8 Apr. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian leadership is committed to strengthening relations with Azerbaijan in all possible areas, Farzaneh Sadegh, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Co-chair of the Azerbaijani-Iranian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, said during talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The minister noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran are connected by many ties: historical, cultural, religious and family.

She also spoke about the importance of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission meeting, which is taking place ahead of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Azerbaijan. According to Farzaneh Sadegh, the Joint Commission meeting is especially important for discussing important issues on the current agenda.

During the meeting, Ilham Aliyev and Farzaneh Sadegh discussed topics including the development of the North-South international transport corridor, the construction of a road bridge over the Araz River, connecting the towns of Agbend and Kalaleh. The parties also reviewed areas of cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.