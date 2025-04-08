New round of talks between Russia and US to take place in coming days

8 Apr. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Russia and the USA will hold a new meeting in the next few days, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Foreign Ministry specified that the Russian delegation will be headed by the newly appointed Russian Ambassador to America, Alexander Darchiev. The American delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter, who is responsible for the State Department's policy towards Russia and Central Asia.

The venue of the meeting has also been announced — it will take place in Istanbul. The agenda will focus on the normalization of the work of the embassies.

Let us recall that the previous Russian-American contacts took place on April 2-3, when the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, Kirill Dmitriev, visited Washington and held a series of meetings with representatives of the Donald Trump administration. Following the meetings' results, he expressed cautious optimism and "fragile hope" for the restoration of relations between Moscow and Washington. Dmitriev particularly noted the US' willingness to understand Russia's position.