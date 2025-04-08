BRICS Foreign Ministers' Council to be held in Brazil on April 28-29

8 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the end of the month, the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Council will be held in Rio de Janeiro, and the Russian side is actively preparing to participate in the event, the Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky said.

"We are actively preparing for the Foreign Ministers' Council (FMC), which will be held in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29. Preparations are also underway for the meeting of high-level representatives in charge of security issues; it is scheduled for April 30 in Brasilia",

Alexey Labetsky said.

The BRICS agenda will be busy, the Russian Ambassador noted. According to him, Brazil, as the current BRICS chair, intends to continue the approach adopted during the Russian presidency and outlined in the Kazan Declaration. Brazil's priorities in the expanded BRICS are in line with Russia's priorities, he emphasized in a conversation with the TASS Analytical Center.