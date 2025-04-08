Tourist flow to Azerbaijani nature reserves increased by 70% at the beginning of 2025

8 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's nature reserves welcomed 73% more tourists in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the Reserves Management Center under the State Tourism Agency of the Republic, over 150,000 people visited Azerbaijan's nature reserves. Of these, more than 120,000 were foreign visitors. The number of international tourists increased by almost 100%.

It should be noted that last year, the total number of visitors to the country's nature reserves exceeded 663,000, with more than 460,000 of them being foreigners.