Trump expects steps from China on tariffs

8 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US President expects a call from the Chinese leadership to discuss trade issues. Donald Trump wrote about this on his social media pages after a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of South Korea.

"China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don't know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen!",

Donald Trump said.

Earlier this month, the USA announced the introduction of tariffs on products from more than 180 countries. Chinese goods will be subject to a 34% tariff. In response, Beijing plans to impose additional tariffs on American products in the coming days.