Russia and Armenia discuss cooperation in culture

8 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, April 8, the Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cultural Cooperation and the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia held a meeting in Yerevan, the Armenian government reported.

The central topic of the conversation between Mikhail Shvydkoy and Mher Grigoryan was the current and prospective cooperation programs in education, science and culture.

The parties also touched upon events aimed at stimulating tourist flows between Russia and Armenia.

Let us remind you that at the end of last week, a three-day Russian Film Festival was held in Yerevan. Its program included only five films, each of which can rightfully be considered a masterpiece of Russian cinema.