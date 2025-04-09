Ruben Vardanyan's criminal trial continues in Azerbaijan

9 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Court hearings on the criminal case against war criminal Ruben Vardanyan were continued in Baku on April 8, the Azerbaijani media reported.

Vardanyan and his defense attorney appealed to the court, saying that they wanted to familiarize themselves with minutes of the hearings again.

The hearings continued with the questioning of victims.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 15.

Vardanyan is charged with violation of the laws of warfare, financing terrorism and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.