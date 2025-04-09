Azerbaijani positions subjected to fire by Armenia once again - Defense Ministry

9 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire yesterday evening, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

"On April 8, from 19:20 to 22:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Garaiman and Yukhari Shorja settlements of Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.