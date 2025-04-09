Netanyahu names solution to Iran nuclear issue

9 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran should either agree to dismantle its nuclear program under external control, like Libya did, or face a military operation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following a trip to Washington.

According to him, Israel and the U.S. share the view that Tehran shouldn’t possess nuclear weapons.

"This can be resolved through a deal, but only if it is a deal that follows the example of Libya, which means people go in, blow up nuclear site, dismantle all the equipment - under US supervision and with US participation. In that case, it is good. The second option is that there will be no deal. Then Iran will simply stall for time, which means only a military option will remain," Netanyahu said.

According to the PM, he discussed the issue in detail during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump when they met in the White House on April 7.