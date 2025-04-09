European-Azerbaijani Center urges international community to respond to mine threat

9 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Germany-based European Azerbaijan Center has appealed to international organizations regarding the injuries of five people as a result of mine explosions in the liberated and mine-contaminated areas of Azerbaijan.

"Landmines not only endanger human lives, but also hinder peace, stability, and post-conflict reconstruction processes in the region. We hope that the international community will not remain indifferent to this call and will demonstrate more effective and active support for eliminating the threat," the appeal reads.

It was noted that nearly 400 people have been killed or injured as a result of mine explosions since November 2020.

It was pointed out that although demining activities in Azerbaijan are continuing at a rapid pace, this process is accompanied by serious difficulties. One of the biggest obstacles is Armenia’s refusal to provide mine maps.

The European Azerbaijan Center urged to provide political and technical support to demining efforts, and to ensure that Yerevan bears responsibility for failing to provide maps of mined areas in violation of international law, thereby putting people’s lives at risk.