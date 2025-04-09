Israeli forces strike 45 targets in Gaza

9 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on 45 military facilities belonging to radicals in Gaza in the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force attacked 45 terrorist facilities across the Gaza Strip," the IDF press service said.

It was noted the attacks targeted a weapons production site for terrorist organizations in Gaza, a launch site containing rockets ready to be launched, military buildings, weapons depots, and terrorist cells.

The IDF added that Israeli forces continue ground operations in northern Gaza.