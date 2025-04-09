РУС ENG

China retaliates to Trump's tariffs

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Chinese authorities have taken a counter-move to the US President's tariffs imposed on imported goods from China, raising their own import duties on US goods by 50%.

The trade war between China and the US is intensifying. Contrary to the expectations of US President Donald Trump, the Chinese authorities did not conclude a trade deal, but decided to raise import duties on US products by 50% - from 34% to 84%, The Global Times reports, citing the Customs Tariff Commission under the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

In addition, the Chinese authorities added 6 US companies to their list of unreliable organizations, and another 12 American companies were included in the list of legal entities whose activities are subject to mandatory export control checks.

