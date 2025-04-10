Coup attempt thwarted in Kyrgyzstan

10 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Operatives from Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security have intercepted an attempt to incite domestic chaos followed by a coup d'etat, the agency's press service said.

It was noted that efforts to trigger ethnic division by instigating local conflicts followed by mass protests and unrest were detected and prevented. The main goal was to destabilize the socio-political environment, culminating in an attempted coup.

All individuals involved in the plot had been identified and captured, but one of the suspects was located outside Kyrgyzstan.

The group intended to create a fabricated provocative video intended to stir up "nationalistic sentiment" and provoke the country’s youth. The plan was to replicate the Bishkek riots of May 2024.

Similar provocations were being arranged against Kyrgyz citizens and law enforcement, followed by widespread disorder.

Kyrgyzstan’s special services have already gathered intelligence indicating that the "overall coordination" of these provocations was "directed remotely" from abroad. Currently, efforts are underway to apprehend the planners.