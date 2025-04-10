Kirill Dmitriev meets American Chamber of Commerce members

10 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev met representatives of more than 150 U.S. companies continue working in Russia.

"I met members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia today. More than 150 companies continuing their operations in Russia took part in the meeting," Kirill Dmitriev said.

This fact is the indicator of continuing dialogue and business interaction, the RDIF chief noted.

According to him, more than 70% companies attending the meeting are successfully working in Russia for more than 25 years.