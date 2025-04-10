Russia-U.S. talks kick off at Russian Consulate General in Istanbul

10 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The second round of Russia-U.S. consultations kicked off in Istanbul at 10:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT).

The talks are taking place at the Russian consulate general.

Russia’s delegation is led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter heads the U.S. delegation.

The previous round of Russia-U.S. consultations was held at the U.S. consul general's residence in Istanbul on February 27; the meeting lasted over six hours.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the meeting is expected to discuss the operation of the two countries’ diplomatic missions.