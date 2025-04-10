Trump hopes to meet with Putin ‘at some point’

10 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he hopes to meet with his Russian President Vladimir Putin "at some point."

"At some point," he told reporters when asked whether he planned to meet with the Russian leader in Saudi Arabia.

"We'll have to see. I mean, we have to get there right now. We got to get there," Trump said.

The U.S. leader's visit to Saudi Arabia is scheduled for the next month.

Asked whether he would meet or call Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, “Oh sure I would."