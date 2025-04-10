Antalya loses 20% of tourists since the beginning of 2025

10 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Antalya Department of Culture and Tourism, the resort received 694,000 foreigners in the first three months of this year, which is 20% less than during the same period last year.

Since the beginning of the year, Antalya has experienced a 33% decline in the number of visitors from Germany and an 8.5% drop in the number of guests from the UK, the Department reported. In addition to this, the number of Russians has decreased by 20%.

It is emphasized that all key markets have seen a serious decrease in tourist flow. The Department added that Poland was an exception in 2025 with a 7% increase.

The tourist portal Turdom urged travelers not to jump to conclusions that interest in Türkiye will continue to decline, which means that the shortage will make hotels lower their prices.

Experts also cautioned travelers against expecting low prices closer to the start of the summer season