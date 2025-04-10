PACE adopts critical resolution on Georgia

10 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted a resolution on Georgia. 89 members of the Assembly voted in favor of the document, three voted against, and five abstained.

PACE has criticized a number of bills in Georgia. In particular, parliamentarians opposed amendments to the Electoral Code and criticized the adoption of the FARA law on foreign agents.

The Assembly members also condemned the creation of an investigative commission under the Georgian parliament, which is probing the crimes of associates of former President Mikheil Saakashvili and the United National Movement.

PACE also noted that the deterioration of the democratic situation and the lack of progress on other resolutions could affect the powers of the future Georgian delegation.

Let us remind you that Georgia suspended its participation in PACE at the end of January. This happened after Georgia's mandate was recognized with restrictions. For full recognition, the Assembly demanded political concessions from the country's authorities, Tbilisi refused and recalled the delegation.