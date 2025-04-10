Russia's international reserves reach new high

The Russian Central Bank of the Russian Federation reported that Russia's international reserves continue to grow and have reached a record level.
"As of the end of the day on April 4, international reserves amounted to $658.0 billion, having increased by $12.4 billion, or by 1.9%, over the week mainly due to positive revaluation",
the Central Bank of Russia announced.
Thus, on April 4, the previous record set on March 21 of this year — $650.4 billion — was broken .
It should be noted that at the beginning of 2025, the reserves amounted to $609.1 billion.