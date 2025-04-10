Russia's international reserves reach new high

10 Apr. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Central Bank of the Russian Federation reported that Russia's international reserves continue to grow and have reached a record level.

"As of the end of the day on April 4, international reserves amounted to $658.0 billion, having increased by $12.4 billion, or by 1.9%, over the week mainly due to positive revaluation",

the Central Bank of Russia announced.

Thus, on April 4, the previous record set on March 21 of this year — $650.4 billion — was broken .

It should be noted that at the beginning of 2025, the reserves amounted to $609.1 billion.