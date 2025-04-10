CNBC: US tariffs on China rise to 145%

10 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

US tariffs on Chinese imports have increased to 145%, introduced by President Donald Trump, CNBC reported on April 10, citing the White House.

"The U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports now effectively totals 145%, a White House official confirmed to CNBC",

the message reads.

Earlier, Trump raised import tariffs to 125%. In March, a 20% tariff on fentanyl was announced. A trade war is unfolding between the US and China.

For other countries affected by the newly announced tariffs in Washington, Trump has declared a 90-day pause.