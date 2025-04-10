Türkiye wants to avoid conflict with Israel in Syria

10 Apr. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye does not want a conflict in Syria with Israel or any other country. This statement was made by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan.

Speaking on CNN Turk, he emphasized that Türkiye cannot allow events to occur in Syria that threaten its national security.

"We cannot allow Syria to once again face internal turmoil, operations, or provocations that threaten Türkiye’s national security. We will not simply watch",

Hakan Fidan announced.

He also spoke on whether Türkiye is going to increase its military presence in Syria.

"Syria is really capable of overcoming many problems with Turkish support. First, we have the intention, then the potential, and then the vision",

the Turkish Foreign Minister said.

A few days ago, Israel declared its opposition to the establishment of Turkish military bases in Syria and expressed its intention to prevent Ankara from building them.