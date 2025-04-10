Ritsa tourist train's schedule for 2025 announced

10 Apr. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2025, the Ritsa tourist train to Abkhazia will depart on October 11, this will be the only trip of the season.

According to the Russian Railways website, tickets for the tourist train have not yet gone on sale.

Let us remind you, the train journey starts from the Russian capital and lasts seven days and seven nights. The program includes excursions to the cities of Novorossiysk, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don in Russia, as well as Gagra and Sukhum in Abkhazia. The tour ends in Moscow.

The Ritsa made its first trip to Abkhazia in September 2023. In 2024, the train journey started on October 18 and was also the only one in the season.