Azerbaijani military to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow

10 Apr. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani military personnel will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow. This was announced by the republic's ambassador to Russia on April 10.

"Azerbaijani military personnel will participate in the parade with a contingent of 80 people",

Rahman Mustafayev said.

He added that they are expected to arrive in the Russian capital very soon to take part in rehearsals.

"This is our common date. This is our common Victory",

the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moscow said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Azerbaijani President would come to Moscow to attend events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The last time Ilham Aliyev visited Russia was last fall, when he participated in a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.