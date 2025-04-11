Georgia announces implementation of important project with Azerbaijan

11 Apr. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia, together with Azerbaijan, Hungary and Romania, is implementing an important project in green energy, the Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili stated.

Speaking at the economic forum in Delphi, she emphasized that this cooperation would help further strengthen the Georgia's ties with the EU.

Botchorishvili also noted that strengthening cooperation between the countries of the Black Sea region and the EU is of great importance for Tbilisi.

Let us remind you that the aforementioned countries, along with Bulgaria, are laying an electric cable along the bottom of the Black Sea. It will be used to supply electricity produced in Azerbaijan to Europe