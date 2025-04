11 Apr. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the Council of Heads of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States in a narrow format is taking place in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Before the event, the foreign ministers were met by Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu. Russia is represented at the meeting by Sergey Lavrov.

It should be noted that separate talks in the Russia-Central Asia format will be held after the Council meeting.