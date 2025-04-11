About 130 protesters released on bail in Istanbul

11 Apr. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

127 people who were detained after protests in support of the city's opposition mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, have been released on bail in Istanbul, media reports.

Most of those released are reported to be students who participated in the protests and were detained by law enforcement officers at their homes on March 24.

It should be noted that about 2,000 people have been detained in Türkiye since the end of March.

Let us remind you that Ekrem İmamoğlu was detained by the police on March 19. He is accused of corruption, while the opposition claims the case is politically motivated, as the politician was one of the main candidates in the upcoming Turkish presidential elections.