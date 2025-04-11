Meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held in Antalya

11 Apr. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took place in Antalya, Türkiye.

The heads of state held talks on the sidelines of the IV Diplomacy Forum, which began today in the resort town of Belek, Antalya Province.

The President of Azerbaijan, together First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, arrived in Türkiye the previous day. During his working visit, he will take part in the IV Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, which started today. The large-scale event will last for three days, until April 13 inclusive.

Tomorrow, a panel discussion on the topic "Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus" will be held within the framework of the forum. It will be attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The discussion will cover topics such as progress in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, efforts to normalize Turkish-Armenian relations, a historic opportunity to achieve regional stability, Georgia's increasing role in regional cooperation, and prospects for the future in the region.



