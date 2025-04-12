White House comments on Putin-Witkoff meeting

12 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. administration considers U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Russia and his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as another step towards a ceasefire and a final settlement in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"I can confirm that Mr. Witkoff is in Russia to have direct communications with the Kremlin and with Vladimir Putin. This is another step in the negotiating process towards a ceasefire and ultimate peace deal in Russia and Ukraine," Karoline Leavitt said.

She noted the U.S. have leverage in negotiating a deal and they're going to use that leverage.

White House Press Secretary added that U.S. President Donald Trump is determined to see this through, referring to the Ukrainian settlement.