12 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana is set to begin direct flights between Atyrau and Baku starting May 31, the Kazakh Transport Ministry reported.

"Air Astana plans to introduce several new international routes this year, including the Atyrau-Baku-Atyrau flight," the ministry said.

The new route will be up and running three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays - flying high with Airbus A320 aircraft.

The flight time is expected to be approximately 1 hour 25 minutes.