EU calls on Israel to end Gaza blockade

12 Apr. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Brussels calls for an end to hostilities in Gaza, the release of hostages and the lifting of the humanitarian blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

The European Union called on Israel to lift the humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip, allowing humanitarian supplies to be restored to the enclave.

“According to international humanitarian law, humanitarian aid must reach those who need it. The EU once again calls on Israel to lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip so that humanitarian aid can be provided in large quantities throughout the enclave,”

– the EU statement reads.