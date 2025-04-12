Trump extends sanctions against Russia for another year

12 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House Website

US President Donald Trump has extended the sanctions imposed against Russia by Biden’s administration for a year.

The sanctions were imposed under the Joe Biden administration in April 2021. Since then, they have been repeatedly extended and expanded.

The restrictions are related to "harmful actions by the Russian government abroad, in particular, attempts to undermine free and fair democratic elections in the United States." Washington also accuses the Russian authorities of disregarding international law, cyberattacks, pressuring journalists, and other violations.