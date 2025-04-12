Transcaucasian Highway in North Ossetia closed until morning

12 Apr. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Transcaucasian Highway was temporarily closed to all vehicles on the evening of April 12. The restrictions are in effect until the morning of April 13.

Traffic has been suspended on the Transcaucasian Highway from 19:00 until the morning of April 13, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia reports.

“Due to the impossibility of ensuring the safe passage of vehicles on the Transcaucasian Highway (...), traffic is prohibited for all types of vehicles on the Buron - Severny Portal section of the Roki Tunnel in both directions,”

– the Emergencies Ministry informed.

It is reported that the restrictions will be in effect until 9:00, April 13.