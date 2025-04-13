Azerbaijani wrestlers win two medals at European Championship

13 Apr. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers won silver and bronze medals at the European Wrestling Championship in Slovakia.

Eldaniz Azizli reached the final, where he faced Russian wrestler Emin Sefershayev. Despite the equal number of points, the victory was awarded by the referee's decision to the Russian athlete, who competed as a neutral athlete. Azizli received the silver medal.

Islam Abbasov won the bronze medal after defeating Ukrainian Yaroslav Filchakov.

It should be noted that three Greco-Roman wrestlers from Azerbaijan will compete in the semi-finals on April 13.