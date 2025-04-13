İmamoğlu's trial to take place in summer

13 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opposition's former mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, will appear in court on June 16, Turkish media reports.

İmamoğlu is reportedly in custody. He was arrested on March 23.

The authorities accuse him of corruption, and he could face up to 7 years in prison if convicted. The former mayor of Istanbul could also be banned from political activity for five years.

Let us remind you that the Turkish opposition considers the case against İmamoğlu to be politically motivated, since the former mayor could become a candidate in the country's presidential elections and compete with Erdoğan. Mass rallies in support of İmamoğlu have taken place in the country, and the opposition has begun collecting signatures for early presidential elections.