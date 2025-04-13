Ararat Mirzoyan and NATO Special Representative discuss relations with Azerbaijan

13 Apr. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with NATO Special Representative for the Southern Neighborhood Javier Colomina during the Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, the Armenian minister shared on his social media accounts.

Ararat Mirzoyan discussed relations with Azerbaijan during the meeting with Colomina.

"I emphasized the important milestone achieved in the process of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan - the completion of the text of the peace treaty and Armenia's position on its signing",

Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He also noted that the meeting provided the opportunity to discuss the areas of cooperation between Armenia and NATO.

The day before, Ararat Mirzoyan met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the forum in Türkiye. The parties discussed the normalization process and other bilateral issues.

The Armenian Prime Minister also held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The details of their meeting were not disclosed.

Let us remind you that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is taking place from April 11 to 13. Its main theme is "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World."