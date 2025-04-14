Azerbaijan reminds Armenia about new Constitution and dissolution of OSCE MG

14 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan created an opportunity for the normalization of relations between the two countries and the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with Anadolu.

According to him, Baku proposed to Yerevan to close the page of hostility in 2021, and this call remained unanswered for about a year.

"Armenia was presented with five main points of the peace agreement in the first months of 2022, and in October of the same year, discussions between the two countries began. The first draft of the peace agreement was also drawn up by the Azerbaijani side," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The negotiations lasted about two and a half years. A month ago, the discussions ended and an agreement was reached on the text. During the negotiations, Baku informed Yerevan and other interested countries about these issues.

There are important factors that need to be addressed, the most important of them is the presence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution. As long as this continues, signing a peace agreement is impossible, the FM stressed.

The diplomat noted that another condition of Azerbaijan is related to the liquidation of the OSCE Minsk Group, created to resolve the Karabakh conflict in the 1990s.