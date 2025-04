14 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said work is underway for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump, Hurriyet reported.

Work is ongoing on whether the meeting will take place in the U.S. or Türkiye, Fidan said, noting that Erdoğan intends to visit Syria.