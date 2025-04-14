Khankendi hosts "Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan" conference

14 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A conference, titled "Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan," was opened today at Garabagh University.

The conference was jointly organized by Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Science and Education, in collaboration with the university.

The conference is attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, government officials, lawyers, representatives of higher education institutions and media, as well as young researchers.

The year of 2025 was declared the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan.